Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.17%.

Bioqual Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOQ opened at $60.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.24 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. Bioqual has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $104.00.

Bioqual Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Bioqual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

