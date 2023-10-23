BitShares (BTS) Market Cap Hits $29.22 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $563,725.19 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitShares has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001353 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001560 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,119,484 coins. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

