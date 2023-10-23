Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.49 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Boot Barn stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.34. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Institutional Trading of Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,965 shares in the company, valued at $281,497.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,585.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $973,135.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,497.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 129,879 shares of company stock worth $12,134,150 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Boot Barn by 2.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Boot Barn by 6.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 56.4% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Boot Barn by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after buying an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter worth about $1,024,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.