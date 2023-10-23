Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $4,362,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric G. Kevorkian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $66,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,031.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties stock opened at $53.90 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 92.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.38.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets- Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

