Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.5 %

BR stock opened at $173.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.59 and its 200 day moving average is $166.18.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total value of $2,392,899.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,834 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $2,392,899.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,280.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,874 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.95, for a total transaction of $4,184,798.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,288.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.