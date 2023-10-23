Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 525 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $90.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $83.93 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

COF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $425,986.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kara West sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $271,771.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,202,377. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

