Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 231,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 25.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 408,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,684,000 after acquiring an additional 168,012 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $86.06 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.69 and a 12 month high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day moving average is $92.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

