Brown Advisory Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,977 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after buying an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after buying an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,642,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,960,000 after buying an additional 1,074,915 shares during the period.

BATS EFV opened at $47.10 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

