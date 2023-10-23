Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IUSV opened at $72.87 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average is $76.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

