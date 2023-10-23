Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $28,691,391. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $808.47 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $827.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $782.69. The company has a market capitalization of $87.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $833.00 to $847.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $900.96.

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.