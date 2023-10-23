Brown Advisory Inc. Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.40% of DocGo worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DocGo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,387,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DocGo by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,039,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after purchasing an additional 272,950 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,979,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 113,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 8.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,799,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after acquiring an additional 139,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,867,000 after acquiring an additional 94,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

Get DocGo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of DocGo from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Monday, September 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocGo news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ely D. Tendler sold 10,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,088 shares in the company, valued at $202,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adriaan Stephanus Oberholzer sold 50,000 shares of DocGo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,141.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,334 shares of company stock worth $745,354. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocGo Trading Up 3.1 %

DCGO opened at $6.06 on Monday. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.88 and a twelve month high of $11.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The stock has a market cap of $628.97 million, a PE ratio of 86.57 and a beta of 1.10.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.64 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocGo Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

DocGo Profile

(Free Report)

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DocGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.