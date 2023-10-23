Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $526,026,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,061,000 after acquiring an additional 471,969 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.29.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $187.27 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $139.60 and a 1 year high of $211.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

