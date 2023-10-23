Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,846,400,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.49 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.54.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.97%.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

