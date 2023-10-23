Brown Advisory Inc. Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $37.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

