Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

DFUS stock opened at $45.73 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.61 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

