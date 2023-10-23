Brown Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 91.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 152,194 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 48,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 19.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 13,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $185.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $212.00 to $209.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

