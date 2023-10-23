Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases Shares of 41,140 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,994,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,186,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,985 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,762,000 after buying an additional 566,681 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Roeland Nusse sold 8,939 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $717,980.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $64.07 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $63.21 and a one year high of $90.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $301.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.71 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Bio-Techne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

See Also

