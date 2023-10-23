Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 98,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,830,686,000 after acquiring an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after acquiring an additional 148,971 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,685,000 after acquiring an additional 173,675 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,529,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,264,000 after acquiring an additional 454,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203,459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $67.49 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.43 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock valued at $376,671,359 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.