Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,859 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.14.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on USB

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,846 shares worth $1,584,221. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.