Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,505 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.16% of AvidXchange worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVDX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AvidXchange by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AvidXchange by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,103,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after purchasing an additional 192,843 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in AvidXchange by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth about $6,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AvidXchange from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

AvidXchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $8.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 0.64.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $91.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.98 million. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 504,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,330.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joel Wilhite sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $129,959.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,531.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel Drees sold 11,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $113,714.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 504,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,094,330.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,501 shares of company stock valued at $1,101,887 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Profile

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

