Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in F5 by 3.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in F5 by 3.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in F5 by 1.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in F5 by 1.1% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,158 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $146,194.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,800.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total transaction of $347,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,066,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,968 shares of company stock worth $1,442,292. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FFIV opened at $148.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.07 and a 200 day moving average of $150.05. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $167.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. F5 had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

