Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 24,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.13.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.06. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.50%.

Regency Centers Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.