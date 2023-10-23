Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 4,326 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,789 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Corning by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares in the company, valued at $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Corning Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE GLW opened at $27.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.37.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

