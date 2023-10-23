Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 69.89%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

