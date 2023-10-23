Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $3.14 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 21.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

