Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $3.14 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRHFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CRH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,699,000 after buying an additional 151,014 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 21.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,090,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,505,000 after acquiring an additional 372,480 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,581,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 8.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,546,000 after purchasing an additional 87,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 476.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,094,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,643,000 after purchasing an additional 904,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRH

CRH Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CRH stock opened at $54.99 on Monday. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $60.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

