Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.3% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $58.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,681,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total value of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,046.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Milroy sold 26,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,681,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,594.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

