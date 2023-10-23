Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stake Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,207 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.25% of Burlington Stores worth $25,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $115,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,648,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,775,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after buying an additional 415,655 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 232.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 453,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,966,000 after buying an additional 317,112 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $122.19 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.96 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $234.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.79.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Stories

