Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,442 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Campbell Soup worth $28,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,235,000 after buying an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $39.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $37.94 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $346,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,572.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. TheStreet lowered Campbell Soup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

