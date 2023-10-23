Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Purchased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.17% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCP stock opened at $21.05 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $23.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.