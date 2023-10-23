CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) and GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

GrainCorp (OTCMKTS:GRCLF – Get Free Report) and CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GrainCorp and CHS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GrainCorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GrainCorp 1 0 0 0 1.00 CHS 0 0 0 0 N/A

GrainCorp presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 73.38%. Given GrainCorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GrainCorp is more favorable than CHS.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

18.5% of GrainCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of CHS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GrainCorp and CHS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A CHS 4.15% 27.34% 10.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GrainCorp and CHS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GrainCorp N/A N/A N/A $0.22 20.32 CHS $47.79 billion N/A $1.68 billion N/A N/A

CHS has higher revenue and earnings than GrainCorp.

Summary

CHS beats GrainCorp on 5 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GrainCorp

(Get Free Report)

GrainCorp Limited operates as an agribusiness and processing company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Agribusiness and Processing. The company handles, markets, and trades in wheat, barley, sorghum, corn, oilseeds, pulses, organics, canola, chickpeas, and specialty commodities; handles, processes, stores, and transports grains and oilseeds; refines, bleaches, deodorizes, and blends edible fats and oil products; and crushes, processes, manufactures, and distributes edible oils. It also manufactures and supplies molasses-based feed supplements and vegetable oil to enhance farm productivity in beef cattle, sheep, dairy cattle, and other domestic livestock; and crude degummed canola oils, refined bleached canola oils, and canola meal. In addition, the company provides blended and single oils, infant nutrition, bakery margarines, spreads, and shortening; crushes oilseed products are used in cooking oils, spreads and shortenings, prepared foods, meal for dairy, poultry and livestock, cosmetics and lubricants, fuels, and other industrial applications; and operates seven bulk port terminals. Further it is involved in the procurement, shipping, accreditation, and value-added supply of tallow and used cooking oil, which are used for renewable energy feedstock and industrial applications, as well as vegetable oils; and the provision of logistics services. GrainCorp Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About CHS

(Get Free Report)

CHS Inc., an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids. The company also processes and sells crude oil into refined petroleum products under the Cenex brand name to member cooperatives and other independent retailers through a network of approximately 1,500 sites and provides transportation services. In addition, it processes and markets grains and oilseeds and offers seeds, crop nutrients, crop protection products, animal feed, animal health products, refined and renewable fuels, as well as refined oils, meal, soy flour, and processed sunflower products. Additionally, it produces and distributes edible oil-based products. The company was formerly known as Cenex Harvest States Cooperatives and changed its name to CHS Inc. in August 2003. CHS Inc. was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for GrainCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrainCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.