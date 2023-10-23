Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $498.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $499.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $486.05. The company has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $389.48 and a 1 year high of $525.37.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

