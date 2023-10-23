Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15, RTT News reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share.

NYSE CMA opened at $37.95 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Comerica by 25.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMA shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.30.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

