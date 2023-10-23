Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Position Reduced by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,129 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $45.31 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.16 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.77 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Derrick Brooks sold 1,430 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $75,260.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,526 shares in the company, valued at $448,723.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blackford F. Brauer bought 5,000 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,228,116. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $751,200 and sold 6,957 shares worth $334,258. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CBSH. StockNews.com began coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

