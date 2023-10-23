Comparing Lennox International (NYSE:LII) & Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY)

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) and Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lennox International and Kingspan Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennox International 11.49% -390.97% 20.42% Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lennox International and Kingspan Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lennox International $4.80 billion 2.58 $497.10 million $15.49 22.50 Kingspan Group N/A N/A N/A $0.57 115.79

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lennox International has higher revenue and earnings than Kingspan Group. Lennox International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kingspan Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

67.8% of Lennox International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lennox International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lennox International and Kingspan Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennox International 1 6 6 0 2.38 Kingspan Group 2 6 1 0 1.89

Lennox International currently has a consensus price target of $366.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.02%. Given Lennox International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lennox International is more favorable than Kingspan Group.

Summary

Lennox International beats Kingspan Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment and accessories, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets. The Commercial Heating & Cooling segment offers unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, and variable refrigerant flow commercial products for light commercial markets. The Refrigeration segment offers condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, air handlers, and refrigeration rack systems for preserving food and other perishables in supermarkets, convenience stores, restaurants, warehouses, and distribution centers, as well as for data centers, machine tooling, and other cooling applications; and compressor racks and industrial process chillers. The company sells its products and services through direct sales, distributors, and company-owned parts and supplies stores. Lennox International Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Richardson, Texas.

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing. The Insulated Panels segment manufactures insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades. The Insulation segment produces rigid insulation boards, technical insulation, and engineered timber systems. The Light + Air segment offers daylighting, smoke management, ventilation systems, and service activities. The Water + Energy segment provides energy and water solutions, and related services. The Data + Flooring segment manufactures data center storage solutions, as well as raised access floors. The Roofing + Waterproofing segment produces roofing and waterproofing solutions for renovation and new construction of buildings. Kingspan Group plc was founded in 1965 and is based in Kingscourt, Ireland.

