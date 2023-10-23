Comparing One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) & United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI)

United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for United Development Funding IV and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.29%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

This table compares United Development Funding IV and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $92.22 million 4.26 $42.18 million $1.31 14.06

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Profitability

This table compares United Development Funding IV and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 29.61% 8.89% 3.62%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

