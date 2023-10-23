Comparing Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) & Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) and Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Safety Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Safety Insurance Group pays out 150.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stewart Information Services pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Safety Insurance Group has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.7% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Safety Insurance Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Stewart Information Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Safety Insurance Group and Stewart Information Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Stewart Information Services 0 2 1 0 2.33

Stewart Information Services has a consensus target price of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.02%. Given Stewart Information Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than Safety Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Stewart Information Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group 4.12% 3.82% 1.54% Stewart Information Services 2.06% 4.83% 2.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Safety Insurance Group and Stewart Information Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group $797.56 million 1.35 $46.56 million $2.40 30.37 Stewart Information Services $3.07 billion 0.35 $162.30 million $1.85 21.41

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group. Stewart Information Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Safety Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Safety Insurance Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Safety Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella and business owner policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner-occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies, and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Stewart Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Real Estate Solutions segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. It offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders and servicers. It operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.