Contrasting Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) & Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) and Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Innovative Food and Calavo Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Innovative Food alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovative Food 0 0 0 0 N/A Calavo Growers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Calavo Growers has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Calavo Growers’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Calavo Growers is more favorable than Innovative Food.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A ($0.14) -4.35 Calavo Growers $1.19 billion 0.38 -$6.25 million ($0.22) -115.64

This table compares Innovative Food and Calavo Growers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Innovative Food has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Calavo Growers. Calavo Growers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Food, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Innovative Food shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Calavo Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Innovative Food shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Calavo Growers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovative Food and Calavo Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovative Food N/A N/A N/A Calavo Growers -0.39% 2.85% 1.55%

Summary

Calavo Growers beats Innovative Food on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovative Food

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, and estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, as well as curated food gift baskets, gift boxes, and a full range of food subscription-based offerings. It also provides a line of specialty healthcare related products; foodservice consulting and advisory services; and sales and brand management services for organic and specialty food consumer packaged goods companies. In addition, the company offers direct to consumer and direct to business specialty food items through its websites igourmet.com and forethegourmet.com; and through other e-commerce channels, as well as operates mouth.com, an online retailer of specialty foods, monthly subscription boxes, and curated gift boxes to consumers and corporate customers. The company provides its products directly from its network of vendors and warehouses. Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About Calavo Growers

(Get Free Report)

Calavo Growers, Inc. markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The Prepared segment is involved in the distribution of prepared avocado products, salsa, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh prepared entrees salads, wraps, sandwiches, parfaits, and fresh snacking products, as well as ready-to-heat entrees, other hot bars and various deli items, meals kit components, and salad kits. The company offers its products under the Calavo brands and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select, Taste of Paradise, The First Name in Avocados, Tico, Mfresh, Maui Fresh International, Triggered Avocados, ProRipeVIP, RIPE NOW!, Renaissance Food Group, Garden Highway Fresh Cut, Garden Highway, and Garden Highway Chef Essentials trademarks. Calavo Growers, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.