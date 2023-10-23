Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.40% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $10,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on OFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of OFC opened at $24.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $28.69.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.38 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 67.46%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what the Company believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

