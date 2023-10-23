Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 153,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Corteva by 186.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Corteva by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Corteva stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

