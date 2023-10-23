Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 363,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 720.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,076,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.