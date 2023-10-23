Courier Capital LLC Sells 6,407 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,091 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,462. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $136.74 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

