Critical Comparison: PAR Technology (PAR) & Its Competitors

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the "Calculating & accounting equipment" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PAR Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PAR Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAR Technology -17.99% -16.18% -7.01% PAR Technology Competitors -3.92% 8.76% -0.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PAR Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PAR Technology $355.80 million -$69.32 million -13.05 PAR Technology Competitors $4.08 billion $12.83 million -142.34

Institutional and Insider Ownership

PAR Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PAR Technology. PAR Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

84.7% of shares of all “Calculating & accounting equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of PAR Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Calculating & accounting equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PAR Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAR Technology 0 2 4 0 2.67 PAR Technology Competitors 16 91 224 5 2.65

PAR Technology currently has a consensus price target of $45.57, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. As a group, “Calculating & accounting equipment” companies have a potential upside of 34.08%. Given PAR Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PAR Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

PAR Technology has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PAR Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.73, meaning that their average stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PAR Technology competitors beat PAR Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

PAR Technology Company Profile



PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications. This segment also offers Point-of-Sale Hardware; wireless headsets for drive-thru order-taking; and related peripherals. In addition, this segment provides services, including hardware repair, installation and implementation, training, and on-site and technical support services. The Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions; mission systems operations and maintenance, and commercial software products; systems engineering support and software-based solutions; satellite and teleport facility operation and maintenance, engineering, and installation services; satellite control center services; and information technology infrastructure library services to the United States Department of Defense and other federal agencies, as well as licensed software products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in New Hartford, New York.

