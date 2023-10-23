Critical Review: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) & Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY)

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) and Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ESSYY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.4% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kimberly-Clark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kimberly-Clark and Essity AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly-Clark 2 9 0 0 1.82 Essity AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus target price of $131.07, suggesting a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Kimberly-Clark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimberly-Clark is more favorable than Essity AB (publ).

This table compares Kimberly-Clark and Essity AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly-Clark 8.07% 303.40% 11.88% Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kimberly-Clark and Essity AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly-Clark $20.18 billion 2.06 $1.93 billion $4.85 25.38 Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kimberly-Clark has higher revenue and earnings than Essity AB (publ).

Summary

Kimberly-Clark beats Essity AB (publ) on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names. Its Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names. The company's K-C Professional segment offers wipers, tissues, towels, apparel, soaps, and sanitizers under the Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech, and KleenGuard brands. In addition, it sells household use products directly to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs, variety and department stores, and other retail outlets, as well as through other distributors and e-commerce; and away-from-home use products directly to manufacturing, lodging, office building, food service, and public facilities, as well as through e-commerce. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. The company's personal care products include incontinence products, including skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, and intimate wipes; and wound care, vascular, and orthopedics products and services. Its personal care products also comprise medical solutions that include surgical tapes, retention bandages, surgical/post-operation dressings, adhesive bandages and plasters, and advanced wound care products; phlebology products, such as compression stockings, medical compression garments, and lymphology products; and fracture management products that include cast tapes, splinting materials, casting accessories, and physiotherapy and orthopedic soft goods and braces. In addition, the company offers consumer tissue products, including toilet paper, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, wet wipes, and napkins. Further, it provides hygiene solutions that include toilet paper, paper hand towels, napkins, hand soaps and lotions, hand sanitizers, dispensers, cleaning and wiping products, and Internet of Things sensor technology products, as well as related service and maintenance to companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and other public venues. The company markets its personal care products primarily under the TENA, Jobst, Leukoplast, Libero, Libresse, Nosotras, and Saba, as well as other retailer's brands; consumer tissue products primarily under the Edet, Lotus, Regio, Tempo, Vinda and Zewa, and retailer brands; and professional hygiene products under the TORK brand. Essity AB (publ) was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

