Critical Survey: Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) & American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Breville Group (OTCMKTS:BVILF) and American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Breville Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of American Woodmark shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of American Woodmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Breville Group and American Woodmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Breville Group N/A N/A N/A American Woodmark 5.52% 16.85% 9.25%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Breville Group 1 0 1 0 2.00 American Woodmark 1 3 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Breville Group and American Woodmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

American Woodmark has a consensus price target of $73.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given American Woodmark’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Woodmark is more favorable than Breville Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Breville Group and American Woodmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Breville Group N/A N/A N/A C$0.37 34.82 American Woodmark $2.02 billion 0.55 $93.72 million $6.69 10.14

American Woodmark has higher revenue and earnings than Breville Group. American Woodmark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Breville Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Woodmark beats Breville Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Breville Group

(Get Free Report)

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008. Breville Group Limited was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers. The company sells its products under the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate, Stor-It-All, and Professional Cabinet Solutions brands, as well as Hampton Bay, Glacier Bay, Style Selections, Allen + Roth, Home Decorators Collection, and Project Source. It markets its products directly to home centers and builders, as well as through independent dealers and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Winchester, Virginia.

