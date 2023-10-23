Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,196 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after acquiring an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hess stock opened at $163.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.89.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. Hess’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $187.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.38.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

