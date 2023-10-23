Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires New Stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $79.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.37. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $91.01. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $298.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,242.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 6,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $581,500.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,242.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,967. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

