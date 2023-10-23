Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,457,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,454,000 after buying an additional 878,998 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after buying an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,062,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,773,000 after buying an additional 1,415,255 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,727,000 after buying an additional 566,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $165,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.7 %

EQR stock opened at $57.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.17.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.91%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

