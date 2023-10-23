Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $82.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.29 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.