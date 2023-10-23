Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of EXR stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $180.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

