Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 6,306.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,730.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at $20,936,899.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,925. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $25.73 and a 12-month high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 70.80%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

